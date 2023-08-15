Best Back-to-School Deals for 2021

We’re approaching the end of summer, which means it’s time to start looking for the best back-to-school deals. Whether you’re heading to the dorms or preparing for early morning drop-offs, there are plenty of deals to make your back-to-school shopping easier this year.

One of the standout deals is on Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air, currently 25% off. This sleek laptop is perfect for students, with a powerful M1 chip, all-day battery life, and a stunning 13-inch retina display.

Another great find is the Moment Laptop + Tech Backpack, currently 47% off. This stylish backpack is designed for tech, with a dedicated pocket for up to a 16″ laptop and convenient organization for chargers, headphones, and more.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, don’t forget to take advantage of their student discount. Prime membership is half off for students, offering free and fast shipping on millions of items.

Here are some more top back-to-school deals:

– COSORI Speed-Boil Electric Kettle: 15% off. Perfect for the dorm room, this electric kettle boils water quickly for coffee, tea, and late-night snacks.

– Apple AirPod Pros: 20% off. Enjoy unbeatable noise-cancelling capabilities and automatic recharging with these popular wireless earbuds.

– Wall Cabinet Door Organizer: 22% off. Maximize storage space in your dorm room with this clever organizer that features adjustable shelves.

– Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum: 33% off. Keep your dorm room clean with this versatile vacuum that can be used as both a cordless and handheld device.

– Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker: 23% off. Brew your favorite coffee in a compact size that’s perfect for small spaces.

– Apple iPad 9th Gen: 18% off. Get a 10.2-inch tablet with a beautiful retina display, powerful camera, and ample storage for a great price.

– BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum: 17% off. Make cleaning a breeze with this cordless handheld vacuum that can tackle different surfaces.

– 4NM 31.5″ Small Folding Desk: 26% off. Create a convenient workspace in a small room with this folding desk.

– JBL Flip 6: 31% off. Enjoy high-quality audio wherever you go with this portable Bluetooth speaker.

Don’t forget to take advantage of Amazon Prime for Students, which offers a 6-month free trial and a 50% discount on membership.

These back-to-school deals will make your shopping experience a breeze.