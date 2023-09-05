The Bizarre and Useless Mods for Starfield

Bethesda’s latest game, Starfield, has been met with the usual issues: clunky UI, slow menus, and lack of features. However, the modding community has come to the rescue, creating a variety of mods to address these problems. But let’s set aside those practical mods for a moment and explore the strange and utterly useless mods that have emerged.

Ryan Gosling Character Preset

If you’ve ever dreamed of playing as Ryan Gosling in Starfield, cacon5 has you covered with the Ryan Gosling Character Preset mod. This mod allows you to sculpt your character to resemble the actor, adding a touch of celebrity to your game.

Celebrity Flashlights

If playing as Ryan Gosling isn’t enough, you can also enhance your gameplay with celebrity flashlights. With the Ryan Gosling Blade Runner Flashlight mod from MozzyFX, you can have Dollar Tree Ryan Reynolds illuminate your adventures. And if that’s not bizarre enough, there’s also the Nicolas Cage Flashlight Mod that transforms your flashlight into a horrendous moon-faced actor.

But the celebrity-themed mods don’t stop there. You can also show your devotion to gaming legend Todd Howard with the Todd Howard Flashlight Replacer mod or opt for the Phil Spencer Flashlight if you prefer more senior deities.

Umbreon Ground Crew Helmet

While not as absurd as the previous mods, the Umbreon Ground Crew Helmet mod is still perplexing considering Bethesda didn’t include it in the game from the start. This mod replaces the ground crew helmet with one featuring a picture of the Pokémon Umbreon, adding a touch of whimsy to your character’s attire.

A Massive Effect

For those yearning for a crossover between Mass Effect and Starfield, the John Shepard mod offers a player character that resembles the protagonist of the Mass Effect series. Although the modder admits the character creation options are limited, it’s close enough to satisfy fans of both games.

Hello Killy

If you’re tired of the default weapon skins, the Hello Kitty Laser mod allows you to replace them with adorable Hello Kitty designs. While not particularly practical, it adds a certain charm to your arsenal.

Entirely Ruin Starfield On Purpose

If you’re in the mood to break the game and introduce chaos, the Kill Essential NPC mod is perfect for you. This mod prevents plot-vital characters from getting back up after being defeated, potentially ruining your entire game. Surprisingly, it also allows enemies to permanently kill essential NPCs, meaning destruction doesn’t have to stem solely from the player’s actions.

These bizarre and useless mods are just the beginning, as the Starfield modding community is sure to create even more ridiculous additions once the game is officially released.

Sources: Kotaku