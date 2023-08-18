Ukraine Offensive Falls Short of Retaking Key City

1. According to U.S. intelligence, Ukraine’s offensive to retake the southeastern city of Melitopol will not meet its key goal due to minefields. Melitopol is an important transit hub for Russia to move troops and equipment from Crimea to other occupied territories. The failure of the offensive raises questions about the effectiveness of Western weapons provided to Ukraine.

Wildfire Forces Evacuation of Entire City

2. In Canada, a massive wildfire has prompted a race to evacuate an entire city.

Mortgage Rates Reach Highest Point Since 2002

3. Mortgage rates have reached their highest point since 2002, with the average 30-year fixed loan hitting 7.09% yesterday. The increase in rates over the past 18 months can significantly raise monthly payments for borrowers. This rise in rates is attributed to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to combat inflation.

Biden Hosts Leaders of Japan and South Korea

4. President Biden is hosting the leaders of Japan and South Korea today.

Chaos Expected for Fall Vaccinations

5. This fall is expected to be a chaotic time for vaccinations. An updated coronavirus booster shot is anticipated to be available in about a month. Additionally, flu shots will be rolled out as usual, and for the first time, vulnerable infants and seniors can be immunized against RSV. The simultaneous deployment of these vaccines is causing confusion and logistical challenges.

Criticism over Bradley Cooper’s Fake Nose in Bernstein Movie

6. Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in a new Netflix biopic has faced criticism. The movie drew accusations of antisemitism due to Cooper wearing a large prosthetic nose to resemble the Jewish composer. While Bernstein’s family and the Anti-Defamation League defended Cooper, other groups criticized the decision not to cast a Jewish actor.

Mystery Surrounds Burning of England’s “Wonkiest” Pub

7. The Crooked House, a historic pub in England known for its noticeable lean of over 15 degrees, was recently burned down and illegally demolished. Authorities suspect it was deliberately torched, but no suspect has been named yet.

In entertainment news, the latest DC Comics movie, “Blue Beetle,” is now playing in theaters. On Sunday, the women’s World Cup final will take place.

