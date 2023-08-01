National Swiss Day Celebrated with Moonshine Gold Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch

Tomorrow is National Swiss Day, a day to celebrate all things Swiss. In honor of this special day, a new Moonshine Gold Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch will be released. This collaboration has taken the world by storm, with a different MoonSwatch released each month since March 2023.

Each release has showcased unique designs, including plain gold plating, secret numbers, pink flourishes, floral patterns, and even a strawberry print. For National Swiss Day, the design features lanterns inspired by traditional Swiss lanterns with the white cross on a red background. This design is spread across the chronograph seconds hand.

Unlike previous releases, the National Swiss Day MoonSwatch will be available in all Swatch stores and authorized retailers for one day only – August 1, 2023. These watches come with a certificate attesting that they were crafted under the full Moon in July.

While some may find it surprising to receive a certificate for a watch priced under $300, it aligns with Swatch’s playful and unique marketing strategy. Collectors eagerly anticipate these monthly releases, as they add to their MoonSwatch collection.

Despite the focus on the chrono hand and limited availability, MoonSwatch continues to captivate watch enthusiasts. Each one-day launch serves as a reminder of the regular production watches that exist, making them highly sought-after items.

The National Swiss Day MoonSwatch follows the same design as its predecessors – a 42mm Moonwatch-inspired “Mission to the Moon” base MoonSwatch. For those invested in this release structure, tomorrow will be an exciting day. Whether there will be more surprises in store for the rest of the year remains to be seen.