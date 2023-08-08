Linkplay Launches WiiM Pro Plus: An Affordable Audio Streamer to Modernize Your Equipment

Linkplay Technology has released the WiiM Pro Plus, a successor to its popular WiiM Pro audio streamer that offers an easy and cost-effective way to upgrade your existing audio equipment. Priced at $219, the WiiM Pro Plus provides a viable alternative to complex Raspberry Pi modifications or expensive Sonos gear, allowing you to preserve the retro charm of your legacy equipment.

The “Plus” in the WiiM Pro Plus signifies improved audio quality compared to its predecessor. Linkplay has incorporated a better analog-to-digital converter (ADC) for line input and a premium digital-to-analog converter (DAC) for output. With a built-in AKM 4493SEQ DAC and a TI Burr-Brown Audio PCM1861 ADC, the WiiM Pro Plus can convert analog audio from devices such as record players, MP3 players, and TVs to achieve up to 192kHz / 32-bit digital output. According to the company, the WiiM Pro Plus delivers “audiophile-grade” music with enhanced audio quality.

The WiiM Pro Plus offers multiple connectivity options, allowing you to connect decades-old audio equipment like speakers and turntables. It supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, RCA, TOSLINK, or Coax connections. The package includes the WiiM Voice Remote for wireless control and is compatible with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for easy management of playback and volume.

Additionally, the WiiM Pro Plus supports various streaming services, including Tidal (and Tidal Connect), Amazon Music, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and more. It also supports features like Chromecast Audio, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. Linkplay has announced that Roon support will be available in the near future.

For users who already own other WiiM products like the WiiM Pro and the Wake-up Light, the WiiM Pro Plus can be seamlessly integrated into their setup.

For further details on compatible products, visit the Linkplay website.