A Comparison of the Toyota GR Supra and Nissan Z Sports Cars

The Toyota GR Supra and Nissan Z are popular sports cars known for their athleticism and stylish design. Both models have a rich history and come with modern powertrains, track-ready performance, and eye-catching aesthetics.

The Toyota GR Supra starts at a price of $45,540 and is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.0 seconds. The Supra stands out not only for its straight-line speed but also for its sharp handling and road grip, thanks to its front MacPherson struts, rear multilink suspension, and sport-calibrated electric power steering. Its sculptural bodywork and aggressive stance further enhance its appeal.

The Nissan Z, on the other hand, is priced at $40,990 and features a powerful twin-turbo 4.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. It can reach 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. The new Z builds upon the old 370Z platform with improved refinement and enhanced everyday comfort. It offers a dynamic driving experience with its monotube shocks, lightweight suspension hardware, revised rear suspension tuning, and updated front suspension geometry. The Nissan Z combines retro and modern design elements, inspired by previous generations of the Z lineup.

While the Toyota GR Supra has an advantage over the Nissan Z in terms of fuel economy, this is not a deciding factor for most sports car enthusiasts. The Supra achieves an impressive 25/31/27 mpg in city/highway/combined driving. In comparison, the Nissan Z attains 19/28/22 mpg, slightly lower due to its higher power output. Sports car buyers primarily prioritize acceleration, cornering, and driving thrills over fuel efficiency.

In a list of the Best Performance Sports Cars by Car and Driver, the Toyota GR Supra ranks fourth, and only the BMW Z4 achieves better fuel economy than it. The reviews highlight the engine performance, driving excitement, and chassis tuning of these cars, with fuel efficiency being a secondary consideration.

Ultimately, both the Toyota GR Supra and Nissan Z offer the classic sports car experience, with grippy cornering and quick acceleration. While the Supra boasts impressive fuel mileage, its advantage is not significant in the context of sports car enthusiasts’ preferences. The choice between these two models comes down to personal preferences and priorities.

