The 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS: An Impressive Convertible Sports Car

The 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS is the last mid-engine internal combustion vehicle to come from Zuffenhausen, and it aims to make a statement. This convertible sports car shares a drivetrain with the Cayman GT4 RS, featuring the 911 GT3’s 4.0-liter 500-hp flat-six engine and a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. However, it differentiates itself with specific tuning for road driving and a more comfortable ride.

While the Cayman GT4 RS is a track-oriented car with aggressive suspension and a large rear wing, the 718 Spyder RS focuses on driving engagement and offers a softer, more comfortable experience on the road. The front lip is shorter, the aero is reduced, and it features a ducktail spoiler with a Gurney flap.

Despite being designed for the road, the 718 Spyder RS still delivers exceptional performance. It boasts a mechanically similar suspension setup to the GT4 RS, providing precise handling and adjustability. Furthermore, the car’s intake noise is memorable, especially under full throttle, with the intakes located right by the driver’s head for an immersive experience.

The 718 Spyder RS benefits from the well-sorted 718 platform and a well-known drivetrain. However, it does not offer a manual transmission option, as Porsche believes that RS models should be dual-clutch only for maximum speed. The car’s relatively light curb weight of 3,109 lbs (European trim) contributes to its impressive performance, and optional packages such as the Weissach package and magnesium wheels further reduce weight.

Additionally, the 718 Spyder RS features a completely manual roof, adding a unique touch to the driving experience. The roof is lightweight and easy to operate, offering two additional ways to enjoy the car. In the midway position, with the main part of the top up but without the wind deflector/rear window, it provides an ideal driving experience.

Overall, the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS is an impressive convertible sports car that delivers excellent performance and driving engagement. Its distinctive design and attention to detail make it a desirable choice for enthusiasts looking for a thrilling driving experience on the road.