New BMW M2 Sets Track Record, Outperforms Audi RS3 in Compact Segment

The new BMW M2 has set a track record around the Nürburgring, beating its competitors, including the Audi RS3. The second-generation G87 model completed a lap in a time of 7:38.706, two seconds faster than the Audi RS3. Although it’s not an all-out track record, it’s still an impressive feat.

The record-setting lap was achieved with a stock M2 that features parts that are available for purchase by regular BMW customers. In contrast, the Audi RS3 that held the previous record was modified for racing purposes with a rear seat delete, racing buckets, and more.

The new M2 weighs close to 4,000 pounds due to its “compact” 2 Series design, which is more akin to a shortened 4 Series. However, it compensates for its weight with a powerful six-cylinder engine that produces 453 horsepower. Additionally, the M2 offers an optional manual transmission, which adds to its appeal as a rear-wheel drive coupe.

Despite not being the same as its first-generation counterpart, the new M2 still stands out in an era where manual, rear-wheel drive coupes are becoming rare. It also has the advantage of being around $15,000 cheaper than the M4.

While this track record competition may seem trivial, it showcases the ongoing rivalry between BMW and Audi. There is always the possibility that Audi may respond with a special-edition RS3 to regain the title, resulting in a seemingly endless battle for dominance between the two German automakers.

Source: The Drive