The Obscure Muscle Car: 1962 Plymouth Fury Super Stock

Muscle cars have a distinct charm that separates them from other vehicles. Despite their heavy and inefficient nature, muscle cars continue to captivate enthusiasts. While iconic models like the Dodge Challenger and Hemi Cuda are well-known, there are lesser-known muscle cars that deserve recognition. One such car is the rare 1962 Plymouth Fury Super Stock.

When we think of muscle cars, our minds usually go to the big American cars of the late ’60s and early ’70s. However, the Plymouth Fury Super Stock predates those vehicles. While 1962 is considered a bit early for the muscle car era, the Fury Super Stock fits the bill with its powerful engine and impressive performance. In fact, it debuted two years before the iconic Pontiac GTO, and its larger engine produced more power (410/420 hp compared to the GTO’s 325 hp).

Despite its significance, the Plymouth Fury Super Stock remains relatively obscure. One reason for this lack of recognition is the fact that only 298 of these cars were ever produced. In contrast, Pontiac manufactured 32,540 GTOs in 1964 alone. Additionally, while the Fury Super Stock was street-legal, it was primarily marketed as a competition car, unlike the GTO, which was marketed as a muscle car. This, along with the higher price tag of the Super Stock ($3,308 compared to the GTO’s $2,491), contributed to its limited appeal.

What sets the Fury Super Stock apart from its counterparts is its exceptional design. While muscle cars are known for their power rather than their aesthetics, the Fury Super Stock is an exception. Its striking and complex design, with transitional swoops from the late ’50s and classic muscle car cues like the slab-side, makes it stand out from the crowd.

In conclusion, the 1962 Plymouth Fury Super Stock may not be as well-known as other muscle cars, but its rarity, performance, and unique design make it a hidden gem in the world of muscle car enthusiasts.