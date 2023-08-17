Monterey Car Week: Zenvo Aurora Unveiled as a Quad-Turbo V12 Electrified Hypercar

Monterey Car Week has once again showcased some incredible new car launches. This year’s highlight is the Zenvo Aurora, a quad-turbo V12 electrified hypercar hailing from Denmark. With its twelve-cylinder engine, the Aurora aims to dominate the combustion-powered top-speed hypercar realm.

Underneath the hood of the Danish hypercar sits a groundbreaking 1,250-horsepower quad-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine. This unique engine features a rarely seen 90-degree layout and four turbochargers positioned in the engine’s vee. Surprisingly, the entire engine weighs less than 575 pounds.

Buyers also have the option to choose between one or three 150 kW electric motors. The single motor configuration provides 1,450-horsepower and rear-wheel drive, while the triple motor setup boasts 1,850-horsepower and all-wheel drive. Zenvo describes the Aurora’s powertrain as the most potent V12 engine ever fitted to a road car, providing instantaneous power and torque.

Paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the carbon fiber-bodied Aurora promises exceptional performance figures. In low-drag Tur configuration, it claims a zero-to-62 mph time of 2.3 seconds, reaching 186 mph in nine seconds and 248 mph in 17 seconds. The top speed is a mind-blowing 280 mph. Should you prefer a more track-focused variant, Zenvo offers the Agil, emphasizing lightness and downforce.

The Aurora’s interior is a fusion of old-school charm with modern design elements. Zenvo incorporates exposed carbon fiber, intricate leather craftsmanship, and metalwork, showcasing the Danish penchant for interior aesthetics.

Priced at €3,600,000, Zenvo plans to produce just 50 Tur models and 50 Agil models, making this hypercar a rarity in the automotive world. As the industry transitions into the electric age, the Aurora stands as a last hurrah for combustion-powered madness.