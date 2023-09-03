Exciting TVs at IFA 2023

I’ve spent a chunk of my week at IFA 2023, the trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, and I was particularly focused on finding interesting TVs to showcase. As the biggest AV nerd on the TechRadar team in Berlin, it was my job to hunt down the most captivating television sets at the show. IFA is known for its impressive lineup of TVs, even though it may not be as hot for them as CES. Nonetheless, there have been plenty of great options to cover over the years.

One of the highlights of the show was Toshiba’s retro-style concept OLED TV. This new version has been tweaked to be more realistic and practical. Made of plastic instead of aluminum, and with shorter legs for easy placement on a TV bench, this TV blends in beautifully with mid-century or scandi furniture styles. Its Braun-style design is a visual treat for those who appreciate the aesthetics of TV sets.

Another standout TV at IFA 2023 was the LG StanbyME Go, also known as the suitcase TV. This portable TV can be easily rotated, adjusted, and even folded back into a suitcase. The design is sturdy and solid, with no worry of damage from stacking other suitcases on top. While the screen itself may not be extraordinary, the convenience and portability of this TV make it a unique and magical device.

Samsung showcased its Micro LED TV, which uses next-gen micro-LED technology to deliver stunning picture quality. Unlike OLED, micro-LED does not use organic components, allowing for higher brightness levels and longer durability. These TVs offer a high level of brightness combined with unparalleled contrast precision, creating a viewing experience unlike any other.

Hisense presented Laser TVs with “Blended” screens, which are essentially 4K ultra-short throw projectors combined with a screen. When two Laser TV units are placed side by side, their projections merge into one ultra-wide screen, creating a cinematic experience. This setup is particularly advantageous when watching letterboxed movies, as it allows for full-width viewing.

TCL introduced its X955 TV, which utilizes mini-LED technology to offer over 5,000 local dimming zones and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. This exceptional brightness is useful for overcoming reflections in bright rooms with windows, as well as providing a more realistic viewing experience.

Finally, Loewe showcased its Iconic TV, an OLED TV with a unique design attached to a crafted “Syno-Stone” stand and fabric-covered sound system. The stand is made from recycled material called Syno-Stone, which resembles real stone and adds a touch of elegance to the TV’s appearance. The Iconic TV allows for customization with various stone finishes and fabric options for the speaker cover.

Overall, IFA 2023 offered a range of exciting TV options for consumers, from retro-style concepts to portable designs and cutting-edge technologies. These TVs not only deliver impressive picture quality but also pay attention to design aesthetics and user convenience.

Definitions:

– OLED: Organic Light-Emitting Diode. A display technology that utilizes organic compounds to emit light.

– Micro LED: A display technology that uses tiny light-emitting diodes to create images. Unlike OLED, it does not use organic components.

– Mini-LED: A display technology that uses extremely small LEDs for backlighting, allowing for improved contrast and local dimming.

