TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Now Available for Digital Purchase or Rental

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM is now available for digital purchase or rental, allowing fans to experience the excitement of the film directly on their screens. Despite its recent theatrical release less than a month ago, the decision to transition the film to digital so quickly has surprised many.

The film has garnered a 97% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and has received praise from viewers and reviewers alike. Described as a lively and uproarious escapade, an amalgamation of action, thrill, peculiarity, and humor, and the realization of fans’ long-held Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie fantasy, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM has captivated audiences.

Fans who purchase the digital edition of the film will have access to over 40 minutes of bonus content. This includes a look into the dynamic young voice cast, who bring the “teen” aspect of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to life. Notable names like Jackie Chan and Ice Cube have also lent their voices to the film. Additionally, viewers can explore the distinctive animation style that brings the film to life and even learn how to sketch the prominent Ninja Turtles leader, Leonardo.

The bonus content highlights various aspects of the film, including the groundbreaking use of actual teenagers voicing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the world of the Turtles’ mutant adversaries led by the audacious Superfly (voiced by Ice Cube), and the revolutionary visual approach taken in designing the characters and settings.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM offers fans an immersive experience, allowing them to delve deeper into the world of the beloved Turtles. Whether through the captivating storytelling, exhilarating action, or entertaining bonus content, this film is sure to satisfy fans of all ages.

Sources:

– Ross Bonaime, Collider

– Tom Jorgensen, IGN

– Brian Truitt, USA Today