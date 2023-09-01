Get a Refurbished iPad Air with Beats Flex Headphones and Accessories for Only $99.97

Looking for an affordable iPad? Look no further! This Labor Day, you can get a refurbished iPad Air, along with Beats Flex headphones and a complete set of accessories, for just $99.97. This bundle is perfect for those who have always wanted an iPad but don’t want to spend a fortune.

A refurbished iPad is similar to a used car. While it may have some wear and tear, it is still a fully-functioning device that can save you a significant amount of money. The iPad Air in this bundle has a grade A rating, indicating that it is in great shape. It may have some light cosmetic imperfections, but these can easily be covered with the included case.

The iPad Air features a 9.7-inch screen, 16GB of storage, dual cameras, and up to ten hours of battery life. It weighs just a pound, making it portable and perfect for taking on the go.

In addition to the iPad, this bundle also includes renewed Beats Flex wireless headphones. These headphones are essentially new, as they were purchased, opened, and returned. They have been thoroughly cleaned and repackaged into the original box. Enjoy wireless Beats-quality sound for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

To protect your iPad, the bundle also includes a case, a screen protector, and a stylus for easier navigation and note-taking. One satisfied buyer praised the bundle, stating that the price was affordable and the accessories provided were of great utility.

Don’t miss out on this Labor Day deal! Get the best-selling iPad bundle with Beats Flex headphones and accessories for only $99.97. This offer is available until September 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST, or until supplies run out.

Sources: New York Post