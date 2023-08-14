CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Friday the 13th Developer Reflects on Game’s Copyright Issues, Confirms Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game Still Coming

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 14, 2023
Friday the 13th Developer Reflects on Game’s Copyright Issues, Confirms Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game Still Coming

Friday the 13th, the asymmetrical adaptation of the classic slasher horror franchise, is coming to an end. However, the upcoming game based on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will not meet the same fate.

According to creative director Ronnie Hobbs, the situation surrounding Friday the 13th was more complicated than that of Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Hobbs revealed that they have been working closely with Kim Henkel, the sole owner of the IP, for the latter game. This includes both creative and legal aspects, ensuring a smoother experience.

While Hobbs did not elaborate on the exact reasons for Friday the 13th’s demise, he mentioned that his team has learned from the entire ordeal. They have taken measures to ensure the long-term security of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

After the success of Friday the 13th, the developers received numerous offers to create games based on other intellectual properties. They carefully considered their options before connecting with Kim Henkel. Once they realized the mutual interest in creating a game, it was clear that Texas Chainsaw Massacre would be their next project.

More details and a full review of the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre game will be available later this month.

(Note: Deleted author information, contact information, and external links)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Fallout 4 Upgrade Delayed Due to Focus on Starfield

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Overwatch 2 Season 7: What We Know So Far

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

John Carmack Returns to QuakeCon After Decade, Reflects on Legal Battles

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Amazon to Use AI to Summarize Customer Reviews and Combat Fake Reviews

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Fallout 4 Upgrade Delayed Due to Focus on Starfield

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Overwatch 2 Season 7: What We Know So Far

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Generative AI: Transforming Customer Experience Strategies

Aug 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments