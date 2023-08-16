Sumo Nottingham and Gun Media Assure Fans that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Won’t Get Shut Down

Sumo Nottingham and Gun Media, the team behind the survival horror game The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, have reassured fans that it won’t meet the same fate as Friday the 13th: The Game. The creative director of Gun Media, Ronnie Hobbs, explained in an interview that the situation surrounding Friday the 13th was more complicated compared to the current situation with Texas. Hobbs clarified that they have been working closely with Kim Henkel, the sole owner of the IP for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, not just from a creative standpoint but also a legal one. This close collaboration ensures that they have been diligent throughout the entire process to ensure a smooth experience for players.

Gun Media received a lot of requests to turn various intellectual properties into games after the success of Friday the 13th: The Game. However, when they were introduced to Kim Henkel for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, it became clear that both parties were interested in creating a game. As a result, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre became their next project.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Friday the 13th: The Game would be delisted and shut down due to the expiration of the license held by Gun Media. However, the game can still be played until December 31, 2024. Fans can rest assured that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game will not face a similar fate.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has received positive reviews, with praise for its scary and well-designed multiplayer horror experience. The game has set a high bar for multiplayer horror games in the industry.