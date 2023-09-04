Track Mode: Unleashing the Potential of Your Tesla

Tesla owners who want to take their driving experience to the next level can now do so with Track Mode. This feature, available on select Tesla models, allows users to make stability, braking, and cooling changes with just a few taps on the screen. Track Mode first appeared in 2018 on the Model 3 Performance, but it received an update in 2020 with Track Mode V2.

With Track Mode, users have the ability to adjust various settings that enhance their driving performance. The software displays an overhead view of the car, highlighting the components that will be used the most during high-performance driving, such as the battery pack, motors, brakes, and tires. Users can then make adjustments to the handling balance, stability assist, regenerative braking, and cooling features, all from the comfort of the driver’s seat.

One of the key features of Track Mode is the ability to adjust the handling balance of the car, allowing users to control the power distribution between the front and rear motors. This adjustment helps address understeer or oversteer and can be useful for creating burnouts or drifting around corners.

Stability assist is another important setting that can be modified in Track Mode. Tesla vehicles are known for their excellent stability control, and this feature allows users to fine-tune the level of assistance provided by the traction control system. However, it’s important to note that extreme adjustments can lead to a loss of control, so caution should be exercised.

Track Mode also allows users to adjust the regenerative braking, which helps prevent the braking system from overheating. While it may be tempting to turn off regenerative braking completely, Tesla recommends keeping it at 100 percent to ensure optimal performance and safety.

In addition to these settings, Track Mode offers cooling features that help dissipate heat after a track session. Users can also enable the dashcam to record their laps and download the data for analysis.

It’s important to note that Tesla advises using Track Mode on closed circuit courses and only by experienced track drivers who are familiar with the track. Tesla reminds users to drive safely and be in control of their vehicle at all times.

Track Mode is just one of the innovative features offered by Tesla, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering a unique and exhilarating driving experience.

