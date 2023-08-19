Tesla App Update Enables Siri Control with Shortcuts Automation

In the latest update to the Tesla app, iPhone owners can now utilize Siri to control certain aspects of their vehicles through Apple Shortcuts automations. With the release of version 4.24.0, the Tesla app allows users to access vehicle controls and climate settings directly from the Apple Shortcuts app.

To use Siri with Shortcuts, users simply need to activate Apple’s digital assistant and speak the name of the desired automation. Although the integration may not be as seamless as anticipated, as users are required to remember and accurately repeat the names of their assigned automations, it is currently the most viable option for Tesla owners.

While the release notes may not fully highlight the capabilities of Shortcuts support, users have reported that they can utilize Shortcuts to manage various modes such as Dog Mode or Bioweapon Defense Mode. Additionally, users can control functions such as closing all windows, adjusting media volume, opening the frunk (front trunk), and setting charge limits, all using voice commands. This functionality can be achieved by setting up the desired automations within the Shortcuts app.

The full list of available controls, as shared by Not a Tesla App, includes options such as Bioweapon Defense Mode, Camp Mode, Defrost, Dog Mode, Precondition Vehicle, Set Seat Heater (including seat position and heat level), Set Temperature (for climate control), Vent Windows, Set Media Volume, Emissions Test, Close All Windows, Flash Lights, Honk Horn, Lock/Unlock, Open Frunk, Open/Close Charge Port, Open/Close Door (Model X), Open/Close Rear Trunk, Sentry Mode, Set Charge Limit, and Start/Stop Charging.

Overall, the new Tesla app update provides iPhone users with the convenience of Siri voice control through Apple Shortcuts automations, allowing for more seamless and intuitive management of their vehicles.