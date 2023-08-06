Drag Racing: Tesla Model S Plaid vs Modified Dodge Challenger Hellcat

Drag racing has long been a popular American pastime, showcasing the power and performance of V8 muscle cars. However, the introduction of the Tesla Model S Plaid in 2021 has started to change the game. This four-door electric sedan, boasting 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque, can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds and hit a top speed of 200 mph.

A recent video posted on the Wheels YouTube channel puts the Tesla Model S Plaid up against a modified Dodge Challenger Hellcat with approximately 1,000 horsepower. Although little is known about the specific modifications of the Dodge, its impressive power is clear. While the Tesla may seem like an underdog, it holds its own on the drag strip.

The fact that an off-the-shelf electric vehicle can compete with a purpose-built muscle car is remarkable. The Tesla Model S Plaid comes with a price tag of over $100,000, but even the fully equipped Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock with a 6.2-liter V8 starts at just under $91,000. When factoring in additional modifications for the gasoline-powered Challenger, the price difference becomes less significant.

The video provides an opportunity to witness these two vehicles in action and draw your own conclusions. Drag racing enthusiasts and automotive fans alike can appreciate the evolving landscape of high-performance vehicles, where electric cars like the Tesla Model S Plaid can hold their own against traditional muscle cars.