Tesla Model 3 vs Hyundai Ioniq 6: A Comparison

The electric sedan market is expanding with the introduction of the Hyundai Ioniq 6, providing more options alongside the popular Tesla Model 3. Let’s compare these two vehicles across various factors to determine which one is the better choice.

Design

The Tesla Model 3 features the signature sleek lines and modern appearance found in all Tesla vehicles. It retains the familiar Tesla design with slight variations. On the other hand, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 draws inspiration from the Porsche 911, resulting in a stylish and attractive design. The winner in this category is subjective and depends on personal preference.

Interior and Tech

The Tesla Model 3 adopts Tesla’s minimalist approach with a large 15.4-inch center display as the primary control interface. It offers a clean aesthetic with no instrument cluster and limited visible air vents. In contrast, the Ioniq 6 has a busier interior design. It features a smaller 12.3-inch display but compensates with a second 12.3-inch screen serving as the digital instrument cluster. The Ioniq 6 also supports CarPlay and Android Auto, while Tesla’s operating system remains superior. The choice between the two depends on whether you prefer a cleaner layout or more visual elements.

Performance

Both the Model 3 and the Ioniq 6 provide a thrilling driving experience common to electric vehicles. However, the Tesla Model 3 offers more performance options. The Model 3 comes in three variants, with the top-tier Performance model achieving a top speed of 162 mph and accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds. The Ioniq 6 offers multiple models and quotes a 0-60 time of 5.1 seconds for the fastest variant. Therefore, the Tesla Model 3 is the superior performer overall.

Range and Charging

Range and charging capabilities are essential considerations for electric vehicle owners. The Tesla Model 3 offers range options ranging from 272 miles to 333 miles, depending on the model. It supports charging speeds of up to 250kW, providing 200 miles of range in 15 minutes under ideal conditions. The Ioniq 6 offers a range of up to 361 miles, surpassing even the longest-range Model 3. It also features fast charging at 350kW, allowing for a 10% to 80% charge in under 18 minutes. In terms of range and charging, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 outperforms the Tesla Model 3.

Pricing and Availability

Both vehicles are currently available for purchase. The Tesla Model 3 starts at $40,240, with the Performance model priced at $53,240. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 starts at $41,600, with the Limited model priced at $52,600. The pricing is comparable, with the Ioniq 6 SE offering the longest range at a lower cost compared to the Model 3 Long Range. In terms of pricing and availability, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 emerges as the winner.

Conclusion

While the Tesla Model 3 is an excellent electric sedan, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 provides strong competition. It offers a sleek design reminiscent of the Porsche 911, a visually appealing interior, impressive range, and faster charging capabilities. Although the Model 3 excels in performance, the Ioniq 6 edges out as the overall winner for its balance of features, pricing, and availability.

Sources:

– Digital Trends