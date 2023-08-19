Access Vehicle Controls and Climate with Apple Shortcuts

With the introduction of Apple Shortcuts support, Tesla owners can now conveniently control their vehicles and climate settings using Siri. By simply saying “Hey, Siri” followed by one of the pre-created Tesla phrases, such as “Lock Tesla,” users can effortlessly operate their vehicles using voice commands.

Moreover, users have the flexibility to create their own shortcuts for performing a variety of actions. For example, they can set their vehicle to their desired temperature and initiate the climate system. To set up personalized shortcuts, users can easily access the Apple Shortcuts app.

In addition to Siri integration, the Tesla Shortcuts feature allows users to set up automations for their vehicles. This means that they can schedule the automatic activation of their Tesla’s climate system at a specific time each day. Such automations can be configured through the Shortcuts app by navigating to the “Automation” tab and selecting the plus sign at the top corner of the screen.

Here is a comprehensive list of supported vehicle controls that can be accessed through Apple Shortcuts:

– Bioweapon Defense Mode

– Camp Mode

– Defrost

– Dog Mode

– Precondition Vehicle

– Set Seat Heater (seat position and heat level)

– Set Temperature (choose climate temperature)

– Vent Windows

– Set Media Volume

– Emissions Test

– Close All Windows

– Flash Lights

– Honk Horn

– Lock/Unlock

– Open Frunk

– Open/Close Charge Port

– Open/Close Door (Model X)

– Open/Close Rear Trunk

– Sentry Mode

– Set Charge Limit

– Start/Stop Charging

Tesla owners can now enjoy the convenience of controlling their vehicles and climate settings right from their Apple devices through the Apple Shortcuts app. With a wide range of supported controls and the ability to create personalized shortcuts, managing your Tesla has never been easier.