David Tepper’s Appaloosa LP Reveals New Positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc.

David Tepper’s hedge fund, Appaloosa LP, has recently disclosed new positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund reported a 2.3 million-share position in AMD and a 480,000-share position in Apple.

Additionally, Appaloosa increased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by a staggering 580%, now holding just over 1 million shares. The fund also more than doubled its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to 1.5 million shares.

In terms of other investment movements, Appaloosa increased its stake in Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) by 58% to 3.2 million shares and raised its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by over 375% to 1.2 million shares. On the other hand, the fund sold its positions in Salesforce Inc. (CRM) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA).

Earlier this year, in May, Tepper had announced new positions in Tesla and Nvidia, but Appaloosa has now decided to divest its stake in Tesla. The fund also shed its positions in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Match Group Inc. (MTCH).

In a similar move, renowned investor George Soros also reported new positions in AMD, Nvidia, and Microsoft, while selling Salesforce shares. Notably, Microsoft has a significant investment in OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, Appaloosa has established new positions in various chip-related stocks, including Intel Corp. (INTC), Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM).

These recent investment activities suggest a shifting focus within the hedge fund’s portfolio, with an increased emphasis on technology and chip-related companies.