Tencent Revives Delta Force Series with Cross-Platform Game

Tencent, the Chinese gaming giant, is breathing new life into the long-dormant Delta Force series, a popular military first-person shooter. The series, created by NovaLogic, released nine entries between 1998 and 2009 but went out of business in 2016. Its assets were subsequently acquired by THQ Nordic.

Tencent’s Timi Studio Group is developing the new entry in the series, which will be a cross-platform game available on consoles, PC, and mobile. A teaser trailer has been released, with a full reveal scheduled for Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 22.

According to producer Shadow Guo, the game will feature a campaign mode based on the Ridley Scott movie Black Hawk Down, as well as a large-scale player-versus-player (PvP) multiplayer offering. The team behind the game has extensively studied the movie and its historical context, aiming to recreate an authentic and immersive gaming experience that captures the essence of the event.

In terms of gameplay, Delta Force will offer a more expansive multiplayer battleground compared to its predecessor, with a greater player limit than the previous 32-player cap. The game will feature diverse terrain features, including vertical height differences, caves, and various vehicle routes. Additionally, technologically advanced vehicles such as assault vehicles, helicopters, armored vehicles, attack boats, and fighter jets will be available for players to use, enhancing the large-scale PvP experience.

Tencent’s revival of the Delta Force series presents an exciting opportunity for fans to revisit the iconic franchise and experience a new chapter in its storied history.