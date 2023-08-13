Ten Useful iPhone Functions You Can Access Without Touching the Screen

Did you know that there are several handy functions on your iPhone that you can access without even touching the screen? Here are ten useful things you probably didn’t know about:

1. Unlock your iPhone by tapping on the back: This hidden feature allows you to unlock your device simply by tapping on the back of your iPhone. No need to use the touchscreen or Face ID anymore.

2. Shake to unlock functions: By shaking your iPhone, you can unlock various functions such as undoing text, redoing text, or even closing all open Safari tabs. Give it a try!

3. Custom voice commands: Take advantage of Siri’s capabilities by creating your own custom voice commands. Set up specific actions that Siri can perform upon hearing your personalized instructions.

4. Magnify small text: If you struggle to read small text or fine print, enable the Magnifier feature on your iPhone. This function uses the camera to magnify text or objects, making them easier to see.

5. Quick access to camera: Need to capture a moment quickly? By swiping left on your lock screen, you can access your camera instantly without unlocking your iPhone.

6. Optimize battery charging: Preserve your iPhone’s battery lifespan by enabling the “Optimized Battery Charging” option. This feature helps manage the charging time to reduce battery degradation.

7. Create custom vibrations: Personalize your iPhone by creating custom vibrations for specific contacts. This way, you can differentiate who’s calling or texting without even looking at your phone.

8. Control music with your head movements: In the accessibility settings, you can enable head movements to control music playback. Simply nod or shake your head to play, pause, or skip tracks.

9. Type with one hand: If you find it challenging to type with two hands on the larger iPhone models, enable the one-handed keyboard. This option shifts the keyboard to one side, making it more convenient to use.

10. Share your audio with two sets of AirPods: Share your listening experience with a friend by connecting two sets of AirPods to your iPhone simultaneously. Enjoy music, podcasts, or videos together, without the need for a splitter.

Discover all these hidden iPhone functions and make the most of your device without even needing to touch the screen.