Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC has recently increased its holdings in Apple Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter of the year. The investment firm purchased an additional 1,394 shares of Apple stock, bringing their total ownership to 14,612 shares. This represents approximately 0.8% of their overall holdings. As of the end of the first quarter, the value of their holdings in Apple amounted to $2,410,000.

In addition to this increase in ownership, Apple recently announced a quarterly dividend payment of $0.24 per share. The dividend was paid on August 17th to shareholders recorded as of August 14th. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend of $0.96 per share with a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio stands at 16.13%.

Apple’s stock has displayed fluctuations within a specific range over the past year, with a lowest point of $124.17 and a highest level of $198.23. Currently trading above both its 50-day moving average of $186.75 and its 200-day moving average of $172.87, investors continue to show confidence in Apple’s performance.

With a market capitalization value of $2.93 trillion, Apple is positioned as one of the most valuable companies globally. The company’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio stands at 31.54, indicating a higher valuation relative to its earnings. Additionally, Apple has a price-to-earnings growth (P/E/G) ratio of 2.63, suggesting that investors have factored in future growth prospects while valuing the stock.

Apple Inc. maintains a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92, reflecting its ability to meet short-term obligations with current assets or liquid assets alone. The company also has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, indicating its use of both debt and equity in financing its operations and investment activities.

In conclusion, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s increased holdings in Apple reflect their confidence in the company’s long-term potential for growth and profitability. With consistent dividend payouts and a diversified portfolio, Apple remains an attractive investment option for shareholders seeking stability and potential returns.

