The Power of AI Models

Telegram Rolls Out Stories Feature to All Users

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Telegram has officially launched its Stories feature for all users, in celebration of the platform’s 10th birthday. Unlike other social media platforms, Telegram’s Stories allow users to edit their posts after they are published, providing the flexibility to make changes without having to delete and repost. Users can update various elements of their stories, including visibility, captions, on-screen text, stickers, and more.

Similar to other platforms, Telegram’s Stories can be viewed by everyone, contacts, selected contacts, or close friends. The Stories section is expandable at the top of the chat list, and users have the ability to hide stories from specific contacts by moving them to the “Hidden” list in the Contacts section. Users can also choose the expiry time for their stories, ranging from six to 48 hours, or can permanently display them on their profile page, similar to Instagram’s Story highlights. Captions, links, and tagging other people are also available features. Additionally, users can simultaneously post photos and videos taken with both front and rear cameras in a BeReal-like style.

Although Stories are now accessible to all users, Telegram offers an additional perk to Premium users called Stealth Mode. This feature erases their views from any stories they have opened in the past five minutes and hides their subsequent views for the next 25 minutes.

Telegram had initially resisted adding Stories due to their prevalence on other platforms. However, CEO Pavel Durov acknowledged the demand from users and decided to incorporate the feature to meet their expectations. The implementation of editable Stories provides a distinguishing factor for Telegram, giving users more control over their content and enhancing their storytelling experience.

