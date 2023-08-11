No More Threats: Tekken Producer Speaks Out Against Intimidation

Katsuhiro Harada, the producer of the popular fighting game franchise Tekken, has spoken out against death threats and intimidating remarks. Harada, who has been associated with Tekken since its inception in 1994, recently took to social media to address the issue. He made it clear that if people are going to send threats, they shouldn’t expect him to listen to their requests.

Tekken 8, the next installment in the franchise, is currently in development, with Harada serving as the director. The game made an appearance at this year’s Evolution Championship Series (EVO) tournament, which was a major event for the competition. However, shortly after the event, Harada allegedly received threats of violence.

Harada shared a screenshot of a message where someone threatened to harm him if a certain character did not appear in Tekken 8. These threats were based on leaked information about the game’s roster, although the information had not been confirmed. Harada emphasized that such threats are unproductive and cause harm to the fighting game community as a whole.

He explained that threats of violence lead to increased security measures at events, raising costs and causing anxiety among attendees. In extreme cases, event organizers may even ask Harada to cancel his appearances. Furthermore, intimidating tactics can also deter company executives from including requested characters in the game.

Harada concluded by stating that the motivation of the development team decreases when faced with excessive threats and misinformation. He stressed that the requests of fans will be far from being realized if this behavior continues.

In the end, Harada summarized his stance with a simple message: “Don’t ask me for shit.” He wants to make it clear that threats and intimidation have no place in the gaming community.

It is important to recognize the negative impact that such behavior can have and to promote a respectful and supportive gaming environment.