Tekken 8 Development Chief Slams Threat of Violence Over Character Inclusion

Katsuhiro Harada, the development chief of Tekken 8, has expressed his frustration with a threat of violence regarding the inclusion of a character in the game. In response to a Twitter user demanding that Tekken character Eddy Gordo be playable in Tekken 8, Harada took to Twitter to address the issue.

Harada outlined three key points related to the repercussions of such threats. Firstly, event operators tend to overreact and increase security measures, leading to increased costs and burdens on the players attending the events. In some cases, Harada’s own attendance may be canceled.

Secondly, company bosses often respond to these threats by asking Harada to cancel the inclusion of certain characters in the game. This directly affects the fan-favorite characters like Eddy Gordo.

Thirdly, Harada mentioned that when threats are made using the word “we” instead of “I,” the likelihood of the first two points becoming a reality increases. He emphasized that excessive behavior, repeated words and actions, fake information, hoaxes, and threats all have a detrimental effect on the motivation of the development team.

Harada’s tweet gained significant attention, with 2.3 million views and trending status on Twitter. It highlighted the ongoing issue of toxic behavior from video game fans towards developers. Harada has been outspoken in response to such toxicity in the Tekken fanbase.

In another tweet, Harada dismissed a critic and stated his disregard for such pointless replies. The threats and abusive behavior faced by video game developers are longstanding problems that continue to persist. Just recently, Destiny developer Bungie refused to engage with the game’s subreddit due to abuse.

Harada also addressed the issue of anti-piracy software in Tekken 8. After a tweet mentioning the use of Denuvo in the game’s End User License Agreement (EULA) on Steam, Harada clarified that the EULA was likely a copy/paste from Tekken 7 and confirmed that there were no plans to introduce Denuvo or any other anti-piracy software in Tekken 8.

Tekken 8 is scheduled for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.