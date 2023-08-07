Tekken 8: Raven and Azucena Revealed as New Fighters in EVO 2023 Trailer

During EVO 2023, it was announced that Tekken 8 will see the return of Raven, alongside a new fighter named Azucena, the Peruvian coffee queen. The gameplay trailers showcased the abilities of both characters.

Raven, a secret intelligence officer for the United Nations, first appeared in Tekken 5. The trailer for Raven unveils his ninjutsu powers and combat skills, with the highlight being his ability to summon copies of himself to attack foes.

On the other hand, Azucena is a new challenger in the Tekken series. Known as the Peruvian coffee queen, her trailer features adorable alpacas surrounding her before transitioning into a battle. Azucena demonstrates quick footwork and enjoys toying with her enemies, playfully dodging their attacks and retaliating with force. She also has a strong affinity for coffee.

Although both characters were leaked prior to their official announcement at EVO 2023, it’s exciting to see them revealed for Tekken 8. The game does not have a confirmed release date yet, but a closed network test was recently conducted, providing a glimpse into the gameplay.

Based on the preview of Tekken 8, it appears to be a promising addition to the series, set to captivate a new generation. However, some pre-release obstacles were noted, which are expected to be addressed before the final release.

In addition to the Tekken 8 announcements, EVO 2023 also revealed other exciting updates, such as the unveiling of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the introduction of a new character in Project L, and the inclusion of Plankton in Nick All-Stars Brawl 2.

