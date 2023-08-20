Teens Consider Android Handsets Outdated, Prefer iPhones

Most teenagers today view Android handsets as outdated technology, according to the Wall Street Journal. The popularity of iPhones among young people is evident, with many seeing Android phones as something only parents would own. Some even go as far as teasing Android users, referring to them as “broke” or “medieval” in high school.

While Android users argue that certain models have better cameras and battery life than iPhones, there seems to be a social stigma attached to owning an Android phone. When an Android user joins an iOS chat on iMessage, they lose access to features like higher-quality images, read receipts, typing indicators, and end-to-end encryption. Their messages also appear in a green text bubble, symbolizing their difference from iPhone users.

Statistics show that iOS has a 57% market share in the United States, while Android holds 42%, according to Statcounter. A study conducted by Piper Sandler revealed that 87% of American teenagers own an iPhone, and the same percentage plans to buy another iPhone when it’s time to replace their current device. However, globally, Android dominates with a 71% market share compared to iOS’s 28%.

Ironically, Google’s own messaging system for Android, Rich Communication Services (RCS), offers features like end-to-end encryption, read receipts, high-quality images, and blue text bubbles. However, these features are only available when everyone in the chat is using Android. Once an iPhone user joins, these features disappear, and the iOS user’s messages appear in a green text bubble.

It’s worth noting that some Android phones are actually more expensive than iPhones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which starts at $1,800. However, despite the price tag, the popularity of iPhones among teenagers remains strong.