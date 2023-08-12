Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Video Game Teaser Revealed

Earlier this year, it was announced that a video game adaptation of the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles graphic novel, The Last Ronin, was in the works. During the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, a teaser trailer for the game was unveiled, providing a glimpse into the game’s story. However, no gameplay footage or additional details were revealed.

The Last Ronin graphic novel follows the story of the last surviving member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as he seeks revenge in a dystopian New York City. The teaser trailer and the new synopsis suggest that the game will follow a similar narrative. Players will assume the role of the lone surviving Turtle, embarking on a seemingly impossible mission to seek justice for his lost family. The game is being developed by the creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and is based on the best-selling comic book event by Eastman, Waltz, Bishop, Delgado, and the Escorza Brothers.

According to a senior vice president for games and emerging media at Paramount Global, in an interview with Polygon, TMNT: The Last Ronin will be a single-player action RPG with a mature tone, drawing comparisons to the modern God of War series. However, it was emphasized that the game is still years away from release.

As of now, there is no specific release window for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. However, it has been confirmed that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can look forward to the upcoming release of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and explore our in-depth impressions of TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection for more gaming experiences with their favorite heroes in a half shell.