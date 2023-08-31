Get Ready for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Digital Release

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the new animated TMNT movie, is set to be released digitally tomorrow. Despite its success with both critics and fans, the film will be making its way to “premium” video-on-demand just four weeks after its theatrical release. This is becoming the new norm for mid-budget studio movies, as longer theater runs are now the exception rather than the rule. Paramount believes that this premium digital release will bring in some extra revenue.

So, where can you watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem online? Starting from September 1, the film will be available to buy and rent digitally on various platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, Apple TV, and Vudu. Prices may vary depending on the platform, but on Amazon Prime, it can be preordered for $24.99 to buy. Additionally, the digital release will include more than 40 minutes of bonus content, including behind-the-scenes features, a look into the film’s animation style, and a tutorial on drawing Leonardo, the Turtle leader.

Will Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem be available on Paramount Plus? As it is a Paramount movie, it is likely to arrive on the streaming platform before the end of the year. However, there is no confirmed release date yet, as Paramount does not have a consistent streaming release strategy. Another 2023 Paramount release, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, was available on Paramount Plus about a month and a half after its theatrical release. If Mutant Mayhem follows a similar pattern, we can expect it to be on Paramount Plus around mid-to-late October 2023. However, another Paramount release, Mission Impossible 7, has not been available to stream even after almost two months in theaters.

Considering that Mutant Mayhem is a smaller release compared to Mission Impossible, it is likely that the latest TMNT movie will arrive on Paramount Plus sooner rather than later. However, if you can’t wait to watch it, your best option is to buy the film when it releases digitally on September 1.

