Minecraft Collaborates with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for New DLC

Minecraft continues its tradition of collaborating with various franchises and series by introducing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in its latest DLC pack. Developed by 57Digital, this “blocky celebration” is based on the 1987 cartoon series.

In this DLC, players can assume the roles of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo as they engage in battles against Shredder and his evil Footclan across six iconic areas within New York City. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC offers an exciting opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the action-packed world of these beloved characters.

Aside from the thrilling gameplay, the DLC also provides players with 16 themed character skins. Four of these skins are based on the characters from the recent TMNT movie, Mutant Mayhem. Additionally, players can access 14 TMNT character creator items in the Dressing Room.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC is available now, allowing players to embark on daring adventures, defeat formidable enemies, and save New York City from the clutches of Shredder. As an added bonus, players can acquire a free Turtle t-shirt in the Dressing Room.

Minecraft enthusiasts and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are sure to find this latest themed content for Minecraft both nostalgic and enjoyable. Share your thoughts and excitement about this DLC in the comments below.