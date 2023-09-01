PHANTOM Releases Concept Video for Rollable Smartphone: PHANTOM Ultimate

TECNO’s premium technology sub-brand, PHANTOM, has released a concept video for its latest rollable smartphone concept, PHANTOM Ultimate. This new rollable concept represents a significant leap in innovation and showcases TECNO’s commitment to advancing global mobile technology.

The PHANTOM Ultimate rollable concept boasts industry-leading unrolling speed and unprecedented expansion efficiency. It achieves rapid extension and rollup, allowing the display to unfurl from 6.55-inches to an impressive 7.11-inches in just 1.2-1.3 seconds. This solves the problem of slow and lagging rollable screen extension, providing enhanced convenience and a fluid user experience.

When retracted, the concept phone features a double-sided display that wraps horizontally around the back of the device to serve as a secondary screen. When extended, the double-sided screen rolls around to become one ultra-large display. This innovative design introduces a new dimension of interaction, enabling users to conveniently access information, notifications, and even leverage the rear display as a viewfinder for capturing selfies.

The PHANTOM Ultimate’s screen innovation includes a 7.11-inch On-cell AMOLED screen with a seamless look. It offers variable brightness, exceptional resolution, and a wide color gamut. The device also features an ultra-slim design for easy one-hand operation and ergonomic improvements for a superior user experience.

TECNO envisions the future of mobile devices with its rollable smartphone concept. PHANTOM Ultimate is part of TECNO’s commitment to delivering innovative form factors and cutting-edge technology for a premium flagship experience globally.

Sources: PRNewswire

Definitions:

– Rollable smartphone: A smartphone with a display that can be expanded or rolled out to increase its size.

– AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode, a type of display technology that offers high contrast and vibrant colors.

– On-cell: A type of touchscreen technology where the touch sensors are implemented directly on the display instead of a separate layer.

– PPI: Pixels Per Inch, a measure of pixel density on a display.

– LTPO: Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, a type of display technology that offers power efficiency.

– DCI-P3: A color space used for digital cinema that offers a wider range of colors compared to sRGB.

