Tecno to Launch Phantom V Flip: A Rival for Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr

Tecno, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is set to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola’s Moto Razr with its upcoming device, the Phantom V Flip. The smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing some key specifications.

According to the listing, the Tecno Phantom V Flip will feature a 1080p resolution screen with a pixel density of 480 ppi, which translates to a diagonal display size of approximately 6.9 inches when unfolded. The device will be powered by the Mediatek MT6893Z/CZA chipset, likely the Dimensity 1300, which includes a 3.0 GHz CPU. It will also come with 8 GB of RAM and will run on Android 13.

While these specifications are not surprising, what remains to be seen is how Tecno will handle the cover display. Other manufacturers have been increasing the size of their cover displays in recent models. Previous reports suggest that the Phantom V Flip will have a 1.39-inch OLED cover display and a camera ring with a 64 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultrawide lens. The device is rumored to be equipped with a 3,900 mAh battery that supports fast charging at up to 45W rates.

The launch of the Tecno Phantom V Flip is expected to intensify the competition in the foldable smartphone market. As more manufacturers enter the foldable smartphone space, consumers can look forward to a wider range of options that cater to their preferences and needs.

Source: Google Play Console

Definitions:

– Pixel density (ppi): the number of pixels per inch on a display, which determines the sharpness and clarity of the screen.

– Chipset: a set of microchips that form the core processing unit of a device.

– Ultrawide lens: a camera lens that allows for a wider field of view, capturing more content in a single shot.

