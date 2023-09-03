Tecno Phantom V Flip: Tecno’s First Clamshell Phone with a Foldable Display

A leaked render of the upcoming Tecno Phantom V Flip has surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from Tecno’s first clamshell phone with a foldable display. The render reveals a circular camera module on the back, which is housing two cameras and an LED flash unit. A circular cover display can also be seen inside the camera ring. The rest of the back of the device seems to be covered in a textured shell, providing a unique look.

While the leaked render does not provide any details about the specifications of the Phantom V Flip, recent reports suggest some compelling features. The device is rumored to sport a 6.75-inch foldable AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. The circular cover screen is said to offer a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Phantom V Flip is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera and a rear shell equipped with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide snapper. It will run on Android 13 and HiOS 13.

Under the hood, the Phantom V Flip is rumored to be powered by the Dimensity 8050 chipset and come with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is said to pack a 4,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 66W fast charging. Other features may include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port, and compatibility with 14 different 5G bands for fast and reliable network connectivity.

Although there is no official launch date yet, the fact that the Tecno Phantom V Flip has been listed on the Google Play Console database suggests that the device will make its debut soon. As more details emerge, we’ll keep you updated on this exciting new addition to Tecno’s smartphone lineup.

Sources:

– “Tecno Phantom V Flip: Render Leaks Show Foldable Display, Unique Camera Design” – (source)