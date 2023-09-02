Tecno Phantom V Flip: A New Foldable Smartphone on the Horizon

According to recent reports, Tecno may be gearing up to launch its new smartphone, the Tecno Phantom V Flip, in the near future. While the official launch date has not been confirmed by the company, the device has allegedly appeared on the Google Play Console website with the model number AD11.

The listing on the Google Play Console suggests that the Tecno Phantom V Flip will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and will run on the Android 13 operating system. It is also said to feature 8GB of RAM and a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080×2,640 pixels and a pixel density of 480ppi. The listing also includes an image that shows the phone’s hole-punch design and curved display.

Although Tecno has not officially acknowledged the existence of the Tecno Phantom V Flip, previous leaks have suggested that the device could be launched in October. It is expected to come in three color options: Film White, Minimal Black, and Periwinkle Purple.

In terms of specifications, the Tecno Phantom V Flip is rumored to have a primary 6.9-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display and a secondary 1.32-inch AMOLED outer panel. It is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device may also include a dual camera setup on the rear, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it could feature a 32-megapixel front camera. Additionally, the phone is expected to have a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Tecno currently has the Tecno Phantom V Fold, which is a book-style foldable smartphone, in its lineup. The Tecno Phantom V Fold was released in April with a price tag of Rs. 88,888 in India.

When launched, the Tecno Phantom V Flip is expected to compete with other foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Find N2 Flip, and Moto Razr 40.

