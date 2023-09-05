TECNO to Launch New Foldable Phone: The Phantom V Flip

TECNO is set to release a new foldable phone called the Phantom V Flip. The phone folds vertically, and its design has been revealed through images of the protective case on a Chinese e-commerce platform.

The case images showcase a circular secondary screen on the back of the phone, which will display quick notifications, time, and date. Surrounding the secondary screen are dual cameras and a flash, while the volume and power buttons are located on the right side.

According to information discovered on the Google Play Console, the Phantom V Flip is projected to have a 6.75″ to 6.9″ 144Hz screen with FHD+ 1080p resolution and 480 ppi. The device will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 5G chip, similar to the Dimensity 1300 chip.

Regarding its software, the phone will operate on the HIOS system based on Android 13. It will boast a 64MP rear camera, a 32MP front camera, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4000mAh battery, and support 66W fast charging. The Phantom V Flip will be available in three colors: black, white, and purple.

However, details on additional specifications and the launch date have yet to be disclosed. In addition to the Phantom V Flip, TECNO also introduced the PHANTOM Ultimate rollable screen concept phone at IFA 2023.

