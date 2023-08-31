CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

TECNO Mobile Unveils Concept Phone PHANTOM Ultimate with Double-Sided Screen

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 31, 2023
TECNO Mobile Unveils Concept Phone PHANTOM Ultimate with Double-Sided Screen

TECNO Mobile has recently unveiled their latest concept phone, the PHANTOM Ultimate. This innovative device features a double-sided screen and a rollable design, as seen in a video released on TECNO Mobile’s official YouTube channel.

In the video, the PHANTOM Ultimate is showcased with a seamlessly rolling display, expanding and then squeezing back into its original size. While not much information has been revealed about the phone’s features and specifications, there are rumours circulating about its display size and capabilities.

According to reports, the PHANTOM Ultimate’s display is expected to be around 6.5 inches, but it can expand to approximately 7.11 inches in just 1.2 to 1.3 seconds. It is also rumoured to offer a high refresh rate of about 120 Hz.

Although a release date for the product has not been announced, fans are already excited and eagerly awaiting further information from TECNO Mobile. The anticipation is building for the official introduction of this cutting-edge and futuristic concept phone.

Sources:
– TECNO Mobile’s official YouTube channel
– Rumoured reports

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

What’s New in Digital Equity: NDIA Toolkit Empowers Individuals to Support ACP

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

AI-Powered Coding Platform Sourcegraph Suffers Security Breach

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Insidious: The Red Door: The Terrifying Conclusion to the Lambert Family’s Journey

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Smart Cleaning: How German Floor Cleaning Equipment is Leveraging Internet Connectivity for Enhanced Efficiency

Aug 31, 2023 0 Comments
Science

What We Know and Don’t Know About Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs)

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Correlations Between Human Mating Partners

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3 Impact Gameplay Experience

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments