TECNO Mobile Unveils Concept Phone PHANTOM Ultimate with Double-Sided Screen

TECNO Mobile has recently unveiled their latest concept phone, the PHANTOM Ultimate. This innovative device features a double-sided screen and a rollable design, as seen in a video released on TECNO Mobile’s official YouTube channel.

In the video, the PHANTOM Ultimate is showcased with a seamlessly rolling display, expanding and then squeezing back into its original size. While not much information has been revealed about the phone’s features and specifications, there are rumours circulating about its display size and capabilities.

According to reports, the PHANTOM Ultimate’s display is expected to be around 6.5 inches, but it can expand to approximately 7.11 inches in just 1.2 to 1.3 seconds. It is also rumoured to offer a high refresh rate of about 120 Hz.

Although a release date for the product has not been announced, fans are already excited and eagerly awaiting further information from TECNO Mobile. The anticipation is building for the official introduction of this cutting-edge and futuristic concept phone.

