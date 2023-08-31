Tecno Unveils Rollable Smartphone Concept: The Phantom Ultimate

Tecno has unveiled its latest product from its R&D labs – the rollable smartphone concept called the Phantom Ultimate. This innovative device expands sideways, increasing the display from 6.55” to 7.11” in just 1.2-1.3 seconds. While it shares similarities with the Vision V, the Phantom Ultimate does not have a folding feature.

The Phantom Ultimate is equipped with a single-drive motor system that allows the device to expand at the press of a button located on the top right side of the phone. When rolled, the device functions as a basic 6.55” smartphone, with an additional screen on the back acting as an Always-On Display.

In terms of specifications, the panel features a 7.11” On-cell LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,296 x 1,596 pixels and a pixel density of 388 PPI. While it claims to offer 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, it is important to note that these numbers are difficult to verify as the Phantom Ultimate is still a concept device.

Despite its impressive features, it should be noted that the Phantom Ultimate is currently only a concept and there is no information regarding its availability in the market. The development of rollable phones presents certain technological challenges that need to be overcome, and it remains uncertain how long it will take before such devices become widely available.

In summary, Tecno’s rollable smartphone concept, the Phantom Ultimate, offers a unique sideways expansion feature, increasing the display size from 6.55” to 7.11”. While its specifications are impressive, including a 7.11” On-cell LTPO AMOLED display, it is important to bear in mind that the device is currently only a concept with no clear release date. The advancement of rollable phone technology poses ongoing challenges that must be addressed before these devices can become commercially viable.

Sources:

– Tecno R&D labs