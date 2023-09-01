Tecno Unveils Phantom Ultimate Concept Video for Rollable Smartphone

Tecno, a smartphone manufacturer, is entering the rollable smartphone market with its latest concept, the Phantom Ultimate. This innovative device aims to solve the problem of slow and lagging screen extension with its rapid unrolling speed of 1.2-1.3 seconds.

The main highlight of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate is its rollable display. When retracted, the concept phone features a double-sided display that wraps horizontally around the back of the device, serving as a secondary screen. However, when extended, the double-sided screen seamlessly rolls around to become one ultra-large display.

The smartphone boasts a 7.11-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2296×1596 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This ensures a vivid and smooth visual experience for users. Additionally, the Phantom Ultimate features a dual camera setup with an LED ring design on the rear, allowing for high-quality photography.

One of the notable design features of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate is its slim profile. With a thickness of just 9.93mm (excluding edge trim), this smartphone is designed to be easily used with one hand. Furthermore, the asymmetric book-roll design guides the unfolding direction, minimizing the risk of accidental slips during extension.

To ensure secure one-handed holding when the device is expanded, Tecno has incorporated a sliding battery cover that aligns with gripping gestures. This thoughtful design detail adds convenience and enhances the overall user experience.

In conclusion, Tecno’s Phantom Ultimate concept video showcases a promising entry into the rollable smartphone market. With its rapid unrolling speed, sleek design, and innovative features, this device has the potential to offer users convenience and a fluid user experience.

