Technics EAH-AZ80: A Comprehensive Package of Wireless Earbuds

When it comes to shopping for new earbuds, it’s easy to focus on the well-known brands and overlook some hidden gems. One such gem is the Technics EAH-AZ80, a premium set of wireless earbuds that deserve serious consideration.

Priced at $300, these earbuds offer sound quality worthy of Technics’ name. They deliver a rich and enveloping audio experience with a natural warmth to the sound signature. The 10-millimeter drivers produce detailed and spacious sound, making them a pleasure to listen to across various genres.

One standout feature of the EAH-AZ80 is the three-way multipoint capability. Unlike most wireless earbuds that only support two devices, these earbuds can be paired with three devices simultaneously. This allows for seamless switching between devices, making it convenient to switch between music on one device to another.

In terms of design, the EAH-AZ80 sports a sleek and sharp look, with aluminum trim and the Technics logo engraved on the outer surface. The ear tips come in seven different sizes, including XS and XL, catering to users with smaller ears.

When it comes to battery life, the EAH-AZ80 offers around seven to eight hours with noise cancellation enabled. The earbuds also feature Technics’ JustMyVoice isolation technology, which helps eliminate background noise during voice calls.

While the active noise cancellation in the EAH-AZ80 is not on par with some of the best contenders in the market, it still delivers respectable noise cancellation. The transparency mode, however, does not provide the most natural-sounding ambient sound passthrough. Adjusting the level of outside noise through the mobile app can improve the experience.

The mobile app also offers a range of features and adjustments for the earbuds’ functions. It allows users to configure the three-way multipoint, optimize noise cancellation, and preview how their voice sounds during calls.

Overall, the Technics EAH-AZ80 is a comprehensive package of wireless earbuds that offer excellent sound quality, unique features like three-way multipoint, and a comfortable fit. While they may not have the absolute best noise cancellation, they make up for it with their audio fidelity and design.