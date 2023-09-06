The EU to Impose Stricter Regulations on Tech Giants Under Digital Markets Act

The European Union (EU) is set to announce stricter regulations on major tech companies like Apple and Meta (formerly Facebook) under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The EU is aiming to protect European users online and foster competition in an industry currently dominated by US giants.

The DMA will require the largest tech firms to make changes according to a checklist of dos and don’ts, in a bid to create a fairer market. Violators will face fines of up to 10% of their global revenues for breaking serious competition rules, and up to 20% for repeat offenses.

One significant change under the DMA is the introduction of interoperability between messaging apps, making it easier for users to share links and images across different platforms. The EU has already identified seven companies, including Alphabet (Google parent company), Amazon, Apple, and Meta, as “gatekeepers” based on their revenue and user figures.

The next step is for the European Commission to designate which services will be subject to further regulation. This is expected to include Amazon Marketplace, Google Search, and Apple’s App Store, among others. The “gatekeeper” status applies to services with more than 45 million monthly active users and over 10,000 yearly active business users established in the EU.

The DMA aims to prevent larger tech companies from stifling competition by acquiring smaller rivals. It requires the European Commission to be notified of all takeovers, regardless of size. Apple, in particular, will be closely targeted by the law, as it will be compelled to allow alternative app stores on its products and share key information with business customers.

Legal challenges to the DMA are anticipated, with some companies expected to contest the designations of their services. This was also seen with the Digital Services Act (DSA). However, the EU remains committed to implementing stricter regulations on tech giants, as demonstrated by its efforts to pass the world’s first law on artificial intelligence.

Overall, the implementation of the DMA marks a significant milestone in the EU’s ongoing efforts to regulate big tech and create a fairer online marketplace for European users.

