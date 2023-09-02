New Tech Launches of the Week: ASUS Chromebook CX1 Series, Google Pixel 8, iQOO Z7 Pro, Vivo V29e, and Moto G84

The tech world witnessed several exciting launches this week, with top brands unveiling their latest products. Whether you’re in the market for a new gadget or simply want to stay updated, there are plenty of options to choose from.

ASUS introduced the all-new ASUS Chromebook CX1 series, featuring 14 and 15-inch notebooks in Flip touchscreen and non-flip varieties. These Chromebooks come with a Full HD display and are powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series is now available on Flipkart, starting at Rs 21,990.

Google has officially announced the release date for its upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone series. The launch event for the Pixel 8 series is scheduled for October 4. Reports suggest that the Pixel 8 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 Pro will have a 6.7-inch flat display with the same refresh rate. Battery enhancements are also expected, with the Pixel 8 boasting a 4,485mAh battery and the Pixel 8 Pro housing a 4,950mAh battery.

In India, iQOO launched the Z7 Pro 5G smartphone. This device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset, a 64MP primary camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and Funtouch OS 13. The iQOO Z7 Pro is available for purchase on Amazon and the iQOO online store, starting at Rs 23,999.

Vivo introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, the V29e, during a YouTube Live event. Priced at Rs 26,999, the V29e features a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, it boasts a 50MP front-facing camera for stunning selfies and a 64MP primary rear camera with an 8MP wide-angle sensor.

Finally, Motorola unveiled the Moto G84 in India. This smartphone boasts a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. With its promise of vibrant colors and deep blacks, the pOLED panel delivers an exceptional visual experience. The Moto G84 is available starting at Rs 19,999.

As technology continues to evolve, these new launches offer consumers a wide range of choices to suit their needs and preferences.

Definitions:

– OLED: Organic Light-Emitting Diode. A type of display that emits light when an electric current passes through organic materials.

– AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode. An advanced form of OLED technology that offers faster response times, higher refresh rates, and improved color reproduction.

– Refresh Rate: The number of times per second that a display updates its image. A higher refresh rate results in smoother motion and reduced motion blur.

– Chipset: A set of electronic circuits on an integrated circuit that controls the functions of a device.

– Funtouch OS: A customized user interface developed by Vivo for their smartphones.

