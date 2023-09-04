Melbourne Water Uses Technology to Predict Water Quality

Melbourne Water, a water company based in Victoria, Australia, claims to be able to predict water quality with 75% accuracy two days in advance. The company attributes this capability to a combination of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, machine learning, a unified data platform, and digital twin technology. These technologies are implemented in its treatment facilities, where there are approximately 700 sensors and meters contributing to water quality prediction. By utilizing these advancements, Melbourne Water aims to improve its efficiency and ensure the delivery of safe and high-quality water to its customers.

Tech Companies Struggle to Combat Russian Propaganda

Tech giants, including X (formerly Twitter) and Meta, are reportedly failing to effectively crack down on Russian propaganda. A report from the European Union revealed that social media companies are struggling to prevent the spread of Russian-backed misinformation and disinformation. The presence of Russian disinformation has increased since Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022. The report highlighted that pro-Kremlin accounts continue to reach large audiences on Meta’s platforms, while Kremlin-backed accounts on Telegram have more than tripled their audience size. This raises concerns about the efficacy of these tech companies’ content moderation practices and their ability to combat disinformation campaigns.

Microsoft Discontinues WordPad

After being a staple text editor in every version of Windows since 1995, Microsoft has decided to discontinue WordPad. This basic text editing tool will no longer be included with Windows. Instead, Microsoft encourages its customers to use its other text editors, Microsoft Word for rich text editing and Windows Notepad for plain text documents. While WordPad offered more features than Notepad, such as limited text editing capabilities, Microsoft believes that users will benefit from transitioning to its other offerings. This change may impact users who relied on WordPad as a free alternative to Microsoft Office.

Jupiter Experiences Impact from Unidentified Celestial Object

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, occasionally faces collisions with comets or asteroids due to its massive size and gravitational pull. Recently, an amateur astronomer captured a brief impact on Jupiter, resulting in a bright burst of light. The event was confirmed by other amateur astronomers via Twitter, who also reported witnessing the bright flash. Although these collisions are not uncommon for Jupiter, they serve as a reminder of the planet’s astonishing presence and the ongoing exploration of our solar system.

Concerns Over YouTube Shorts and its Impact on the Platform

According to reports, YouTube Shorts, the short-form video format meant to compete with TikTok, may have negative consequences for the popular video-sharing website. The transition to shorter videos has led to fluctuations in internal figures as creators shift away from long-form content. This shift could potentially impact YouTube’s current ad revenue system, as the company seeks to find effective ways to monetize the Shorts platform. YouTube is grappling with the challenge of maintaining its user base and revenue streams while adapting to the evolving landscape of social media video content.

