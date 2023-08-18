Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 3 Struggles with Performance Issues, Claims Digital Foundry

The popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to be giving PCs a hard time in its Act 3 phase. Digital Foundry, a group of tech experts, conducted an analysis to determine the cause of the performance problems that players are experiencing as they progress through Act 3.

According to Alex Battaglia from Digital Foundry, the issue primarily lies with the setting of Act 3, Baldur’s Gate. This bustling city is filled with numerous non-playable characters (NPCs), which significantly burdens the central processing unit (CPU) and exacerbates other performance issues.

One noticeable effect is a heavier CPU load when characters are in motion. Moving the character around in mini-circles, for example, resulted in a 20% performance decrease, even though the on-screen view and object count remained the same. Additionally, camera transitions into cutscenes struggle due to the increased CPU burden.

The main problem, however, is stuttering caused by dramatic spikes in frame-times, particularly during earthquakes in Baldur’s Gate. The combination of fancy spells, multiple summons, and visual effects in combat further contributes to the overall performance problems.

Unfortunately, players have limited options to address these issues. Even at the lowest settings, performance only improves by around 14%. Digital Foundry suggested that Larian, the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3, should invest more effort in improving performance, especially in Act 3.

Despite these performance problems, Baldur’s Gate 3’s first patch is expected to address over 1,000 fixes and tweaks, potentially including performance improvements. Players can look forward to these updates as they continue to explore the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

For more information on character building and races in Baldur’s Gate 3, IGN provides comprehensive guides to assist players. IGN also offers an in-progress review of the game for those interested.

Overall, performance issues in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3 appear to stem from the CPU burden caused by the dense NPC population in the city of Baldur’s Gate. While players may experience stuttering and frame-rate drops, the developer is expected to release updates to address these concerns in the future.