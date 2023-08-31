New Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch Offers Advanced Features for Health Tracking

The Garmin Venu 3 has just been released, offering users a smartwatch with advanced features for health tracking. While Apple Watch deals may be enticing, the Garmin Venu 3 provides a compelling option for those looking for a tech accessory to wear on their wrist.

One of the standout features of the Garmin Venu 3 is its ability to track daily distance, but it goes beyond that. This new version can also monitor your napping habits and assess how it impacts your energy levels throughout the day. Additionally, the smartwatch includes a wheelchair mode, which tracks the number of wheelchair pushes instead of steps. Plus, the Venu 3 boasts an impressive battery life of up to 14 days without needing a recharge.

Users can choose between the Venu 3 or the Venu 3S, a smaller version of the watch with improved sleep tracking. The Venu 3 comes with a 45 mm width and reinforced polymer materials for durability. It also offers features like music streaming from services like Spotify, nap detection, morning reports, and sleep coaching, empowering users to adapt and change their routines for a healthier lifestyle.

For those looking for a more affordable option, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon, for less than $400. While it does not come with all the new features of the Venu 3, it still provides high-quality tech and comprehensive health tracking.

In conclusion, the Garmin Venu 3 smartwatch offers advanced features for health tracking and is a strong contender for those seeking a reliable and comprehensive smartwatch option. Whether you’re starting to track your health goals or looking to improve your routine, the Garmin Venu 3 is designed to help you live your healthiest life.

Sources: [Billboard]