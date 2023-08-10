Nintendo Patents Revealed for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo has recently made public a total of 31 patents related to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These patents cover various abilities and design features in the game, including Link’s Ultrahand abilities, loading screens, NPC movements, and more. The patents also address aspects of Link’s newfound Zonai powers and the behavior of player companions.

One patent described a system that prevents Link from moving an object with his Ultrahand ability when he is standing on it. Another patent discussed the in-game physics governing how Link interacts with dynamic objects like an ultrahand-constructed car.

Remote attacks, such as the Gerudo sage Riju’s lightning-based ability, were also mentioned in a patent. Additionally, a separate patent described the loading screen that appears during fast travel, showing the player’s current position on the in-game map before shifting to the destination region.

While some members of the gaming community expressed concerns about these patents potentially limiting creativity and restricting competitors, it is not uncommon for companies to patent features and mechanics in the gaming industry. In the past, major companies like Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment and Capcom have successfully patented and enforced their intellectual property.

It remains to be seen how these patents will impact future game development and whether Nintendo will comment further on the matter. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received positive reviews, with IGN giving it a perfect score of 10/10 and praising its expansion of the game world.