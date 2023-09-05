CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Exciting New Art Installations at teamLab Planets

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 5, 2023
We are thrilled to announce the upcoming reopening of teamLab Borderless next year. While we eagerly await its return, there is already plenty to marvel at over at teamLab Planets. One of the highlights is a brand new digital art installation called ‘Ephemeral Solidified Light’.

This interactive artwork consists of numerous masses of light floating in the air, each composed of multiple colors. To experience it, visitors enter and interact with water where light and color are showcased through continuously flowing streams. When you touch the solidified light entities, the artwork transforms in response to your interaction.

But that’s not the only exciting update at teamLab Planets. The installation titled ‘Expanding Three-dimensional Existence in Transforming Space’ has also been renewed. Now more immersive, this artwork features glowing spheres that change color based on how visitors interact with them. The mesmerizing ‘The Infinite Crystal Universe’ has also undergone an update, with the addition of five new light sculptures. Visitors can now participate in this awe-inspiring installation by using the teamLab app to select stars to throw into the artwork.

Good news for art enthusiasts: teamLab Planets recently extended its tenure until the end of 2027, providing ample time to experience this wondrous world of immersive digital art. If you haven’t already visited, make sure to plan a trip soon.

Sources:
– teamLab Planets

