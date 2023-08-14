Splatoon 3’s Priorities-Themed Splatfest Comes to a Close

After a competitive weekend, Splatoon 3’s priorities-themed Splatfest has ended with Team Money emerging as the winner. Although the points were evenly distributed this time, Shiver’s Team Money secured first place with 33 points, while Team Fame and Team Love both ended up with 12 points each.

The Splatfest asked the question, “What’s most important in life?” and offered three teams to choose from: Money, Fame, and Love. It was a more philosophical theme compared to previous events centered around ice cream. The results have been announced, and Team Money celebrates the victory.

The Splatfest took place from August 12th-14th, with different starting and ending times depending on the region. Participants were reminded to register their vote in Splatsville.

Splatoon 3 continues to engage players in exciting events like Splatfest, where they can express their preferences and compete for the top spot. Super Sea Snails were awarded to all participants, highlighting that everyone is a winner in the game.

As fans eagerly await the next Splatfest, Nintendo remains committed to providing engaging and enjoyable experiences for Splatoon enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for the next epic showdown.