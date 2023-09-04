Tata Consultancy Services Collaborates with Banner Solutions to Enhance B2B Shopping Experience

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) has seen an increase of 1.31 percent in its shares after partnering with Banner Solutions, a US wholesale distributor specializing in door hardware and security products. The collaboration aims to revamp the shopping experience for TCS’ B2B clientele through the TCS Experiential Digital Commerce platform.

Banner Solutions had been facing limitations in agility and customer experience with its previous commerce system. In order to overcome these challenges, the company decided to implement the TCS Experiential Digital Commerce platform. This cloud-first, cross-industry solution utilizes microservices to provide businesses with the adaptability and agility necessary to meet the evolving needs of online consumers. The platform is accessible as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering on major cloud platforms.

With the TCS Experiential Digital Commerce platform, Banner Solutions has been able to offer a curated shopping experience that includes self-serve capabilities, streamlined product discovery, and digitized B2B processes. The platform also empowers the company’s sales team to place orders on behalf of customers. It incorporates various features such as digital customer onboarding, intuitive product discovery, multi-variant product selection, cross-sell and up-sell recommendations, customer-specific pricing, support for multiple promotions, various payment options, and a customer activity dashboard encompassing orders, invoices, projects, and more.

The collaboration between TCS and Banner Solutions has served to enhance the B2B shopping experience by reimagining the customer journey and strengthening the digital growth strategy. With this partnership, TCS aims to provide its B2B clientele with a modernized and efficient platform that facilitates rapid business expansion.

Sources:

– TCS Press Release